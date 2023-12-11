In honor of Carolina, a town that was born as a result of the gold rush in Tierra del Fuego(Argentina)in 1883,the finest and most elegant cappuccino made with our edible 24K gold emerges .Comes with an exquisite gold-wrapped chocolate truffle to dip into for the full experience.

General Coffee Add Ons Decaf Hot Cold Ice No syrup No sugar ADD Matcha + $1.00 ADD Spirulina + $1.00 ADD Gold + $1.00 Add Whipped Cream + $0.50 No Whipped Cream Whipped Cream Nitro Whipped Cream Sugar Free Milk Please select up to 1 Regular 2% Almond reg + $1.00 Almond 30 calories + $1.00 Almond vanilla 30 + $1.00 Oat + $1.00 Coconut Milk + $1.00 Syrup Hazelnut + $0.50 French vanilla + $0.50 Pistacho + $0.50 Vanilla + $0.50 Pumpkin + $0.50 Caramel + $0.50 Salted Caramel + $0.50 Zero Calories + $0.50 White chocolate + $0.50 Funnel cake + $0.50 Toast Marshmallows + $0.50 Sauces Caramel + $0.70 Chocolate + $0.70 White chocolate + $0.70 Vanilla bean + $0.70 Red velvet + $0.70 Dulce de leche + $0.70 Nutella + $0.70 Peanut butter + $0.70 Pistacho + $0.70 Sugar White White cubes Brown Brown cubes Splenda Stevia Equal Sweet and low