Sky Coffee Buenos Aires 1420 SW 1st CT
SKY HOT
World Wide Coffee
- Americano
Freshly pulled shots of Illy Intense espresso with hot water.$3.50
- Cortado
Beverage consisting of Illy Intense espresso mixed with a roughly equal amount of warm milk to reduce the acidity.$4.00
- Macchiato
An Illy Intense espresso coffee topped with a small amount of foamed.$4.00
- Espresso
Concentrated form of coffee served in small, strong shot.$3.50
- Double Espresso
Double shot of espresso.$4.50
- Panna
Irresistible drink: the perfect meld of rich whipped cream and bitter espresso coffee.$4.00
- Espresso Sky
Our delicious Illy Intense espresso with condensed milk and whipped cream on top$4.00
- Afogatto
Italian coffee-dessert of vanilla ice cream over which Illy Intense espresso has been poured.$7.50
- Capuccino Reg 12oz
Perfect balance of our Illy Intense espresso, steamed milk and foam.$5.00
- Capuccino Reg 16oz
Perfect balance of our Illy Intense espresso, steamed milk and foam.$6.00
- Latte Reg 12oz
Illy Intense espresso shot with steamed milk and a final thin layer of frothed milk on top.$5.00
- Latte Reg 16oz
Illy Intense espresso shot with steamed milk and a final thin layer of frothed milk on top.$6.00
- 4 Julio Coffee$9.90
- flat white$5.50
VIP Caffeine
- 1986
It's a "Super Cappuccino" rich in protein, iron, and B vitamins that has potent antioxidant and anti-infalammatory properties with Illy Intense espresso shot with steamed milk and blue sugar planes on top.$8.00
- Casa Rosada
Remembering the Argentine Government House we created the best red velvet cappuccino with edible roses on top and a fig macaroon on the side.$10.90
- Dulce de Leche
Best combination ever: Dulce de Leche, Illy Intense espresso shot and steamed milk topped with whipped cream, wafers and dulce de leche crunchy pearls.$7.00
- Glacier Perito Moreno
The best flavor toasted marshmallow latte with whipped cream and warm marshmallows on top.$7.00
- Sky Coffee Coconut$9.00
- Sky Mocha
Combination of the best espresso with milk and our delicious chocolate spoon to stirring and enjoyed the rich chocolate-coffee flavor right from the spoon to your mouth.$6.50
- Sweet Mammoth Rain
One of the best landscapes in the world represented in a coffee of the highest quality: "Las nubes Mammatus " in Cordoba, Argentina. Enjoy your hot coffee sweetening it with our delicious cotton candy.$14.50
- Tierra del Fuego
In honor of Carolina, a town that was born as a result of the gold rush in Tierra del Fuego(Argentina)in 1883,the finest and most elegant cappuccino made with our edible 24K gold emerges .Comes with an exquisite gold-wrapped chocolate truffle to dip into for the full experience.$19.50
Air Pausa Tea
- Herbal Tea
No-caffeine herbal teas.$3.50
- Chai
Black tea prepared with multiple aromatic spices like ginger, cloves, cardamom and cinnamon.$3.50
- Chai Latte
Black tea prepared with multiple aromatic spices like ginger, cloves, cardamom and cinnamon mixing with steamed milk and topped with foam and cinnamon powder.$4.50
- Earl Grey
British black tea base flavored with oil from rind of bergamot orange.$3.50
- Earl Grey Latte
Premium collection of hand picked teas sweetened and topped with steamed milk and velvety foam.$4.50
- English Breakfast
Aromatic black tea blend full body and robust.$3.50
- English Breakfast Latte
Premium collection of hand picked teas sweetened and topped with steamed milk and velvety foam.$4.50
- Green Tea
Tender green tealeaves infused with the lush and alluring fragance in a silken pyramid bag.$3.50
- Green Tea Matcha
Finest Japanese high-grade green tea ground into powdered form whisked into hot water.$5.50
Hot Drinks
- Hot Chocolate (reg)
Delicious melted chocolate heated milk.$5.00
- Hot White Chocolate
Sweet and creamy decadent drink that melts in your mouth with a smooth white chocolate and vanilla flavoring.$4.50
- Bariloche Bomb Hot Chocolate
Unique and delicious sphere of tempered chocolate filled with hot cocoa mix and mini marshmallows. Pour slowly the hot milk and watch as it melts and the marshmallows appear.$6.50
- Milk Steamer
8oz.$2.50
- Almond Milk Steamer
8oz.$3.00
- Vanilla Milk Steamer
8oz.$3.00
SKY COLD
Royal Coffee Frapps
- Marroc
Made with black and white milk chocolate mousse and peanut butter blended with Illy Intense espresso shot. Topped with whipped cream shredded Marroc chocolate.$6.60
- Bon o Bon
It's a unique combination of smooth peanut and hazelnut cream with dulce de leche, Illy Intense espresso shot topped with whipped cream and Bon o Bon chocolate.$6.60
- 1986 Frapp
It's a "Super Drink" rich in protein, iron, and B vitamins that has potent antioxidant and anti-infalammatory properties in a delicious frapp with Illy Intense espresso shot topped with whipped cream and blue sugar planes.$7.00
- Casa Rosada FRAPP
Velvety, smooth cake batter taste with rich cocoa flavor and Illy Intense espresso shot topped with red sugar planes.$7.00
- Air Dragon Fussion
Made with banana, dragon fruit, oat milk, Illy Intense espresso shot and layered with peanut butter.$8.50
- Mocha Bariloche
Made with Illy Intense espresso shot, Ghirardelli chocolate, topped with whipped cream and milk chocolate flakes.$7.00
- Pistachio Frapp
Made with pistachio butter and Illy Intense espresso topped with whipped cream and chopped Sicilian pistachios.$8.00
Sky Crema Frapps
- Strawberries and Cream Frapp
Made with fresh strawberries and vanilla topped with whipped cream.$7.00
- Lemon Pie Frapp
Made with fresh lemonade. Feel it the Lemon Pie in your mouth!!!$7.00
- Vanilla Bean Frapp
Made with Ghirardelli vanilla bean and topped with whipped cream.$7.00
- Choco-Baires Frapp
Made with exquisite chocolate ice cream, topped with whipped cream and chocolate flakes.$7.00
- Chai Sky Frapp
Made with the highest quality of chai and finish with cinnamon on top.$7.00
- Dulce de Leche Frapp
Made with dulce de leche and topped with whipped cream and Vauquita pieces.$7.00
- Matcha Sky Frapp
Made with the more finest japanese matcha powder.$7.00
- Pistachio/Coconut Frapp
Made with a sicilian pistachio butter and coconut milk.$7.00
Cold Coffees
Iced Tea
Juices
Bottled Water
Milkshakes
Sodas
- Coke can
Can.12oz.$2.50
- Coke bot
Glass. 330ml.$4.50
- Coke Zero can
Can.12oz.$2.50
- Sprite can
Can.12oz.$2.50
- Sprite bot
Glass. 330ml.$4.50
- Aranciata
Sparkling orange beverage with 19% orange juice from concentrate with other natural flavors.330ml.$3.50
- Limonata
Sparkling lemon beverage with 15% lemon juice from concentrate with other natural flavors.330ml.$3.50
- Sprite Zero
Can.12oz.
- Red bull$5.00
- Vouke$5.00
Food Menu
Breakfast
- Sky Coffee Egg Sandwich
Egg omelette with ham or bacon and Gouda cheese in a delicious brioche bun.$6.90
- Sky Coffee Egg White Sandwich
Egg white omelette with ham or bacon and Gouda cheese in a delicious brioche bun.$7.90
- Martin Fierro Sandwich
Artisan bread filled with ham, cream cheese and membrillo.$8.90
- Buenos Aires Board
Traditional Argentinian breakfast with croissant, artisan bread, fresh fruits, High quality butter and a variety of jams. Coffee or tea plus orange juice included.$19.90
- Alvear Deluxe
Enjoy the unique and elegant Argentine Style "Afternoon Tea". Two tier tower with the best selection of sandwiches, sweet pastries and cakes from Argentine. Tea or coffee plus orange juice included. All day available.$24.90
Bakery
- Plain Croissant
Argentine style buttery and flaky croissant "Medialuna".$2.25
- Pistachio Croissant
Argentine style croissant "Medialuna" filled with pistachio cream.$3.00
- Dulce de Leche Croissant
Argentine style croissant "Medialuna" filled with dulce de leche.$3.00
- Nutella Croissant
Argentine style croissant "Medialuna" filled with nutella (hazelnut butter).$3.00
- Mini Sfogliatella
A crisp puff pastry filled with ricotta cheese and candied orange cubes.$3.00
- Pistachio Macaroon
Cookie made of sugar, egg white and pistachio butter. Chewy, airy consistency. Filled with a pistachio cream cheese filling.$2.00
- Fig Macaroon
Cookie made of sugar, egg white and almonds. Chewy, airy consistency. Filled with roasted fig jam.$2.00
- Apricot Macaroon
Cookie made of sugar, egg white and almonds. Chewy, airy consistency. Filled with a flavorful apricot fruit spread.$2.00
- Lemon Macaroon
Cookie made of sugar, egg white and lemon zest. Chewy, airy consistency. Filled with a sweet lemon-vanilla bean buttercream.$2.00
- Coconut Macaroon
Cookie made of sugar, egg white and coconut paste. Chewy, airy consistency.$2.00
- Salted Caramel Macaroon
Cookie made of sugar, egg white and almonds. Chewy, airy consistency. Filled with homemade salted caramel buttercream.$2.00
- Vanilla Macaroon
Cookie made of sugar, vanilla, egg white and almonds. Chewy, airy consistency.$2.00
- Chocolate Macaroon
Cookie made of sugar, chocolate, egg white and almonds. Chewy, airy consistency.$2.00
- Golden Macaroon
Cookie made of sugar, egg white and almonds. Chewy, airy consistency and coated with our 24K edible gold.$2.90
- Ojitos
Cookies with membrillo jam on top.$2.00
- Alfajor Maizena
Extra-thick dulce de leche sandwiched between two buttery cookies rolled in shredded coconut.$5.00
- Alfajor Chocolate
Soft chocolate cookies filled with dulce de leche.$5.00
- Alfajor Nieve
Sugar coated cookies filled with dulce de leche.$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Biscotti Small
Low moisture texture re-baked sliced cookie.$0.75
- Biscotti
Low moisture texture re-baked sliced cookie.$1.50
- Regular Madeleins
Small sponge cake with a distinctive shell-like shape.$1.50
- Golden Madeleins
Delicate scallop-shaped French tea cake coated with our 24K edible gold.$3.00
- Blueberry Muffin
Made with wild blueberries, creamy Neufchatel cheese and a crisp cake crumble topping.$4.80
- Pastafrola Cake Slice
A shortcrust pastry filled with membrillo spread.$5.25
- Almond Toasted Cake Slice$8.90
- Pistachio Cake Slice
Pistachio and ricotta creams separated by sponge cake, decorated with pistachio pieces and dusted with powdered sugar.$7.90
- Carrot Cake Slice
Alternating layers of cream cheese icing and moist carrot cake spiced with cinnamon , chopped walnuts and raisins.$7.90
- Chocolate Mousse Cake Slice
Layers of chocolate cake made with cocoa from Ecuador, filled with chocolate and hazelnut creams and a hazelnut crunch, covered with a chocolate glaze.$7.90
- Tiramisú$8.90
- Pastaflora Coco$4.50
Sandwiches
- Mafalda
Delicious croissant filled with ham and Havarti cheese.$9.90
- Carlitos
Loaf bread ham and grilled cheese sandwich made in a press.$7.90
- Olimpico
Multi-layer sandwich with ham, cheese, hard-boiled egg, lettuce ,tomato and roasted red peppers.$6.90
- Milanga
Artisan bread filled with breaded steak, sliced tomato, lettuce and mayo.$15.90
- Choripan
Traditional Argentine street sandwich with sausage in a brioche bread with a Sky secret sauce, butter lettuce and chopped tomatoes on top.$9.90
- Cantimpalo
Artisan bread filled with the signature smoky flavor of Spanish sausage thinly sliced combined with a high quality slices of Manchego cheese and fresh tomatoes sliced with extra virgin olive oil.$9.90
- Brie & Figs
This Brie, ham and fig sandwich is the next level! A crispy grilled ham and cheese sandwich with double cream brie and organic fig spread between two slices of perfectly toast mountain bread.$11.90
- Capresse
This caprese sandwich is fresh from the basil(Sky pesto sauce)and hearty from thick, crusty mountain bread. The sun-dried tomatoes deepen the flavor.$10.90
- Tuna
Our artisan bread filled with Albacore tuna paste(made with mayo) with slices of fresh tomato, local butter lettuce and hard-boiled eggs.$10.90
- Ham & Cheese
Our delicious cheese bread filled with ham and cheese and then toasted until the cheese melts.$9.90
- Miga
Migs bread, ham & cheese$4.00
- Vacio sandwiche$18.00
Snacks
- Marroc
Black and white milk chocolate mousse and peanut butter are perfectly blended in this small size bite.$1.20
- Bon o Bon
Unique combination of smooth peanut cream filling surrounded by a gentle crisp wafer which is then covered in rich milk chocolate.$0.70
- Bon o Bon Barra
Bon o Bon oblea snack chocolate filled with peanut butter.$1.10
- Tita
Is a chocolate covered, vanilla-filled cookie sandwich with a slight lemon tang.$1.50
- Cono Vauquita
Cookie top with dulce de leche covered with chocolate.$2.00
- Artesano White Choco
- Artesano Choco
- Artesano NieveOUT OF STOCK
- Havana White Choco
Two cookies filled with dulce de leche covered with delicate white chocolate.$3.00
- Havana Choco
Two cookies with dulce de leche in the middle, covered with a delicious chocolate.$3.00
- Havana Merengue
Soft fine powdered sugar coated cookie filled with dulce de leche.$3.00
- Jorgito Mini X 6 Choco
Soft chocolate cookie filled with dulce de leche(6 units).$5.50
- Jorgito Mini X 6 Nieve
Sugar coated alfajor filled with dulce de leche (6 units).$5.50
- Maizena
- Don Satur Agridulces
Sweet biscuit.$2.30
- Don Satur Biscochitos de Grasa
Classic biscuits.$2.30
- Criollitas
Argentine crackers.$3.50
- Vainillas Pozo
Soft sprinkled sugar cookies vanilla flavor.$3.20
- Vauquita Dulce
Dulce de leche bar.$1.50
- Mantecol$4.00
- Beldent
Gum.$2.00
- Regular Cotton Candy
Fluffy and sweet confection made with flavored sugar.$5.00
- Golden Cotton Candy
Fibrous texture of sugar made with our 24K edible gold powder.$8.00
- Havana caja 6$16.99
- Nanao chocolate$10.00
- Cono dulce leche 6 unidades$16.99
Cereal
- Parfait
Low-fat natural yogurt with granola and fresh strawberries.$5.90
- Oatmeal
Healthy whole grains oatmeal mixed with local raisin and apples on the top.$4.00
- Acai Bowl
Made of pulped and flash-frozen acai berries that are pureed and served in a bowl, topped with a variety of fresh fruit, granola, banana and peanut butter.$7.50
Desserts
- Ice Cream$4.50
- Golden Molten Cake
Moist chocolate cake with a heart of creamy rich chocolate with mango or passion fruit mousse on the side. Finish with vanilla ice cream and our 24K Gold powder on the top.$13.00
- Tartufo
Zabaione semifreddo surrounded by chocolate gelato and caramelized hazelnuts, topped with cocoa and our 24K gold powder.$11.00
- Pave
Best combination of cookies, cream and fresh strawberries.$7.00
- Caramel Pancakes
Thin crepes filled with a delicious homemade Dulce de Leche. Finished with granulated brown sugar and vanilla ice cream.$10.00