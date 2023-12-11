Sky Coffee Buenos Aires 701 Brickell Key blvd apt201
SKY HOT
World Wide Coffee
- Americano$3.50
Freshly pulled shots of Illy Intense espresso with hot water.
- Cortado$4.00
Beverage consisting of Illy Intense espresso mixed with a roughly equal amount of warm milk to reduce the acidity.
- Macchiato$4.00
An Illy Intense espresso coffee topped with a small amount of foamed.
- Espresso$3.50
Concentrated form of coffee served in small, strong shot.
- Double Espresso$4.50
Double shot of espresso.
- Panna$4.00
Irresistible drink: the perfect meld of rich whipped cream and bitter espresso coffee.
- Espresso Sky$4.00
Our delicious Illy Intense espresso with condensed milk and whipped cream on top
- Afogatto$6.00
Italian coffee-dessert of vanilla ice cream over which Illy Intense espresso has been poured.
- Capuccino Reg 12oz$5.00
Perfect balance of our Illy Intense espresso, steamed milk and foam.
- Capuccino Reg 16oz$6.00
Perfect balance of our Illy Intense espresso, steamed milk and foam.
- Latte Reg 12oz$5.00
Illy Intense espresso shot with steamed milk and a final thin layer of frothed milk on top.
- Latte Reg 16oz$6.00
Illy Intense espresso shot with steamed milk and a final thin layer of frothed milk on top.
VIP Caffeine
- Tierra del Fuego$19.50
In honor of Carolina, a town that was born as a result of the gold rush in Tierra del Fuego(Argentina)in 1883,the finest and most elegant cappuccino made with our edible 24K gold emerges .Comes with an exquisite gold-wrapped chocolate truffle to dip into for the full experience.
- Sweet Mammoth Rain$12.50
One of the best landscapes in the world represented in a coffee of the highest quality: "Las nubes Mammatus " in Cordoba, Argentina. Enjoy your hot coffee sweetening it with our delicious cotton candy.
- Casa Rosada$9.50
Remembering the Argentine Government House we created the best red velvet cappuccino with edible roses on top and a fig macaroon on the side.
- 1986$7.00
It's a "Super Cappuccino" rich in protein, iron, and B vitamins that has potent antioxidant and anti-infalammatory properties with Illy Intense espresso shot with steamed milk and blue sugar planes on top.
- Glacier Perito Moreno$7.00
The best flavor toasted marshmallow latte with whipped cream and warm marshmallows on top.
- Sky Mocha$6.50
Combination of the best espresso with milk and our delicious chocolate spoon to stirring and enjoyed the rich chocolate-coffee flavor right from the spoon to your mouth.
- Dulce de Leche$7.00
Best combination ever: Dulce de Leche, Illy Intense espresso shot and steamed milk topped with whipped cream, wafers and dulce de leche crunchy pearls.
Air Pausa Tea
- Herbal Tea$3.50
No-caffeine herbal teas.
- Chai$3.50
Black tea prepared with multiple aromatic spices like ginger, cloves, cardamom and cinnamon.
- Chai Latte$4.50
Black tea prepared with multiple aromatic spices like ginger, cloves, cardamom and cinnamon mixing with steamed milk and topped with foam and cinnamon powder.
- Earl Grey$3.50
British black tea base flavored with oil from rind of bergamot orange.
- Earl Grey Latte$4.50
Premium collection of hand picked teas sweetened and topped with steamed milk and velvety foam.
- English Breakfast$3.50
Aromatic black tea blend full body and robust.
- English Breakfast Latte$4.50
Premium collection of hand picked teas sweetened and topped with steamed milk and velvety foam.
- Green Tea$3.50
Tender green tealeaves infused with the lush and alluring fragance in a silken pyramid bag.
- Green Tea Matcha$5.50
Finest Japanese high-grade green tea ground into powdered form whisked into hot water.
Hot Drinks
- Hot Chocolate (reg)$4.50
Delicious melted chocolate heated milk.
- Hot White Chocolate$4.50
Sweet and creamy decadent drink that melts in your mouth with a smooth white chocolate and vanilla flavoring.
- Bariloche Bomb Hot Chocolate$6.50
Unique and delicious sphere of tempered chocolate filled with hot cocoa mix and mini marshmallows. Pour slowly the hot milk and watch as it melts and the marshmallows appear.
- Milk Steamer$2.50
8oz.
- Almond Milk Steamer$3.00
8oz.
- Vanilla Milk Steamer$3.00
8oz.
SKY COLD
Royal Coffee Frapps
- Marroc$6.60
Made with black and white milk chocolate mousse and peanut butter blended with Illy Intense espresso shot. Topped with whipped cream shredded Marroc chocolate.
- Bon o Bon$6.60
It's a unique combination of smooth peanut and hazelnut cream with dulce de leche, Illy Intense espresso shot topped with whipped cream and Bon o Bon chocolate.
- 1986 Frapp$6.60
It's a "Super Drink" rich in protein, iron, and B vitamins that has potent antioxidant and anti-infalammatory properties in a delicious frapp with Illy Intense espresso shot topped with whipped cream and blue sugar planes.
- Casa Rosada$6.60
Velvety, smooth cake batter taste with rich cocoa flavor and Illy Intense espresso shot topped with red sugar planes.
- Air Dragon Fussion$7.50
Made with banana, dragon fruit, oat milk, Illy Intense espresso shot and layered with peanut butter.
- Mocha Bariloche$6.00
Made with Illy Intense espresso shot, Ghirardelli chocolate, topped with whipped cream and milk chocolate flakes.
- Pistachio Frapp$6.00
Made with pistachio butter and Illy Intense espresso topped with whipped cream and chopped Sicilian pistachios.
Sky Crema Frapps
- Strawberries and Cream Frapp$6.00
Made with fresh strawberries and vanilla topped with whipped cream.
- Lemon Pie Frapp$6.00
Made with fresh lemonade. Feel it the Lemon Pie in your mouth!!!
- Vanilla Bean Frapp$6.00
Made with Ghirardelli vanilla bean and topped with whipped cream.
- Choco-Baires Frapp$6.00
Made with exquisite chocolate ice cream, topped with whipped cream and chocolate flakes.
- Chai Sky Frapp$6.00
Made with the highest quality of chai and finish with cinnamon on top.
- Dulce de Leche Frapp$6.00
Made with dulce de leche and topped with whipped cream and Vauquita pieces.
- Matcha Sky Frapp$6.00
Made with the more finest japanese matcha powder.
- Pistachio/Coconut Frapp$6.00
Made with a sicilian pistachio butter and coconut milk.
Cold Coffees
Iced Tea
Juices
- 12oz Orange Juice$5.50
- 16oz Orange Juice$7.00
- Orange/Carrot$6.00
- Orange/Carrot/Beets$6.00
- Apple$4.50
Made from the finest varieties of U.S. grown fresh apples.10oz.
- Green Fussion$7.50
Made with spinach, apple, celery, pineapple and cucumber.
- Lemonade$4.00
Apple
Made from the finest varieties of U.S. grown fresh apples.10oz.
Bottled Water
Milkshakes
Sodas
- Coke can$2.50
Can.12oz.
- Coke bot$4.50
Glass. 330ml.
- Coke Zero can$2.50
Can.12oz.
- Sprite can$2.50
Can.12oz.
- Sprite bot$4.50
Glass. 330ml.
- Aranciata$3.50
Sparkling orange beverage with 19% orange juice from concentrate with other natural flavors.330ml.
- Limonata$3.50
Sparkling lemon beverage with 15% lemon juice from concentrate with other natural flavors.330ml.
- Sprite Zero$2.50
Can.12oz.
Food Menu
Breakfast
- Sky Coffee Egg Sandwich$6.90
Egg omelette with ham or bacon and Gouda cheese in a delicious brioche bun.
- Sky Coffee Egg White Sandwich$7.90
Egg white omelette with ham or bacon and Gouda cheese in a delicious brioche bun.
- Martin Fierro Sandwich$7.90
Artisan bread filled with ham, cream cheese and membrillo.
- Buenos Aires Board$19.90
Traditional Argentinian breakfast with croissant, artisan bread, fresh fruits, High quality butter and a variety of jams. Coffee or tea plus orange juice included.
- Alvear Deluxe$24.90
Enjoy the unique and elegant Argentine Style "Afternoon Tea". Two tier tower with the best selection of sandwiches, sweet pastries and cakes from Argentine. Tea or coffee plus orange juice included. All day available.
Bakery
- Plain Croissant$2.00
Argentine style buttery and flaky croissant "Medialuna".
- Pistachio Croissant$2.50
Argentine style croissant "Medialuna" filled with pistachio cream.
- Dulce de Leche Croissant$2.50
Argentine style croissant "Medialuna" filled with dulce de leche.
- Nutella Croissant$2.50
Argentine style croissant "Medialuna" filled with nutella (hazelnut butter).
- Mini Sfogliatella$2.00
A crisp puff pastry filled with ricotta cheese and candied orange cubes.
- Pistachio Macaroon$2.00
Cookie made of sugar, egg white and pistachio butter. Chewy, airy consistency. Filled with a pistachio cream cheese filling.
- Fig Macaroon$2.00
Cookie made of sugar, egg white and almonds. Chewy, airy consistency. Filled with roasted fig jam.
- Apricot Macaroon$2.00
Cookie made of sugar, egg white and almonds. Chewy, airy consistency. Filled with a flavorful apricot fruit spread.
- Lemon Macaroon$2.00
Cookie made of sugar, egg white and lemon zest. Chewy, airy consistency. Filled with a sweet lemon-vanilla bean buttercream.
- Coconut Macaroon$2.00
Cookie made of sugar, egg white and coconut paste. Chewy, airy consistency.
- Salted Caramel Macaroon$2.00
Cookie made of sugar, egg white and almonds. Chewy, airy consistency. Filled with homemade salted caramel buttercream.
- Vanilla Macaroon$2.00
Cookie made of sugar, vanilla, egg white and almonds. Chewy, airy consistency.
- Chocolate Macaroon$2.00
Cookie made of sugar, chocolate, egg white and almonds. Chewy, airy consistency.
- Golden Macaroon$2.90
Cookie made of sugar, egg white and almonds. Chewy, airy consistency and coated with our 24K edible gold.
- Ojitos$2.00
Cookies with membrillo jam on top.
- Alfajor Maizena$5.00
Extra-thick dulce de leche sandwiched between two buttery cookies rolled in shredded coconut.
- Alfajor Chocolate$5.00
Soft chocolate cookies filled with dulce de leche.
- Alfajor Nieve$5.00
Sugar coated cookies filled with dulce de leche.
- Biscotti Small$0.75
Low moisture texture re-baked sliced cookie.
- Biscotti$1.50
Low moisture texture re-baked sliced cookie.
- Regular Madeleins$1.50
Small sponge cake with a distinctive shell-like shape.
- Golden Madeleins$3.00
Delicate scallop-shaped French tea cake coated with our 24K edible gold.
- Blueberry Muffin$4.80
Made with wild blueberries, creamy Neufchatel cheese and a crisp cake crumble topping.
- Pastafrola Cake Slice$4.50
A shortcrust pastry filled with membrillo spread.
- Almond Toasted Cake Slice$8.90
- Pistachio Cake Slice$7.90
Pistachio and ricotta creams separated by sponge cake, decorated with pistachio pieces and dusted with powdered sugar.
- Carrot Cake Slice$7.90
Alternating layers of cream cheese icing and moist carrot cake spiced with cinnamon , chopped walnuts and raisins.
- Chocolate Mousse Cake Slice$7.90
Layers of chocolate cake made with cocoa from Ecuador, filled with chocolate and hazelnut creams and a hazelnut crunch, covered with a chocolate glaze.
Sandwiches
- Mafalda$9.90
Delicious croissant filled with ham and Havarti cheese.
- Carlitos$7.90
Loaf bread ham and grilled cheese sandwich made in a press.
- Olimpico$6.90
Multi-layer sandwich with ham, cheese, hard-boiled egg, lettuce ,tomato and roasted red peppers.
- Milanga$13.90
Artisan bread filled with breaded steak, sliced tomato, lettuce and mayo.
- Choripan$9.90
Traditional Argentine street sandwich with sausage in a brioche bread with a Sky secret sauce, butter lettuce and chopped tomatoes on top.
- Cantimpalo$9.90
Artisan bread filled with the signature smoky flavor of Spanish sausage thinly sliced combined with a high quality slices of Manchego cheese and fresh tomatoes sliced with extra virgin olive oil.
- Brie & Figs$10.90
This Brie, ham and fig sandwich is the next level! A crispy grilled ham and cheese sandwich with double cream brie and organic fig spread between two slices of perfectly toast mountain bread.
- Capresse$10.90
This caprese sandwich is fresh from the basil(Sky pesto sauce)and hearty from thick, crusty mountain bread. The sun-dried tomatoes deepen the flavor.
- Tuna$9.90
Our artisan bread filled with Albacore tuna paste(made with mayo) with slices of fresh tomato, local butter lettuce and hard-boiled eggs.
- Ham & Cheese$9.90
Our delicious cheese bread filled with ham and cheese and then toasted until the cheese melts.
- Miga$3.00
Migs bread, ham & cheese
Snacks
- Marroc$1.20
Black and white milk chocolate mousse and peanut butter are perfectly blended in this small size bite.
- Bon o Bon$0.70
Unique combination of smooth peanut cream filling surrounded by a gentle crisp wafer which is then covered in rich milk chocolate.
- Bon o Bon Barra$1.10
Bon o Bon oblea snack chocolate filled with peanut butter.
- Tita$1.50
Is a chocolate covered, vanilla-filled cookie sandwich with a slight lemon tang.
- Cono Vauquita$2.00
Cookie top with dulce de leche covered with chocolate.
- Artesano White Choco
- Artesano Choco
- Artesano Nieve
- Havana White Choco$3.00
Two cookies filled with dulce de leche covered with delicate white chocolate.
- Havana Choco$3.00
Two cookies with dulce de leche in the middle, covered with a delicious chocolate.
- Havana Merengue$3.00
Soft fine powdered sugar coated cookie filled with dulce de leche.
- Jorgito Mini X 6 Choco$5.50
Soft chocolate cookie filled with dulce de leche(6 units).
- Jorgito Mini X 6 Nieve$5.50
Sugar coated alfajor filled with dulce de leche (6 units).
- Maizena
- Don Satur Agridulces$2.30
Sweet biscuit.
- Don Satur Biscochitos de Grasa$2.30
Classic biscuits.
- Criollitas$3.50
Argentine crackers.
- Vainillas Pozo$3.20
Soft sprinkled sugar cookies vanilla flavor.
- Vauquita Dulce$1.50
Dulce de leche bar.
- Mantecol$4.00
- Beldent$2.00
Gum.
- Regular Cotton Candy$5.00
Fluffy and sweet confection made with flavored sugar.
- Golden Cotton Candy$8.00
Fibrous texture of sugar made with our 24K edible gold powder.
Cereal
- Parfait$5.00
Low-fat natural yogurt with granola and fresh strawberries.
- Oatmeal$3.50
Healthy whole grains oatmeal mixed with local raisin and apples on the top.
- Acai Bowl$7.00
Made of pulped and flash-frozen acai berries that are pureed and served in a bowl, topped with a variety of fresh fruit, granola, banana and peanut butter.
Desserts
- Ice Cream$4.50+
- Golden Molten Cake$13.00
Moist chocolate cake with a heart of creamy rich chocolate with mango or passion fruit mousse on the side. Finish with vanilla ice cream and our 24K Gold powder on the top.
- Tartufo$10.00
Zabaione semifreddo surrounded by chocolate gelato and caramelized hazelnuts, topped with cocoa and our 24K gold powder.
- Pave$7.00
Best combination of cookies, cream and fresh strawberries.
- Caramel Pancakes$10.00
Thin crepes filled with a delicious homemade Dulce de Leche. Finished with granulated brown sugar and vanilla ice cream.
- Fruit Salad$6.00
Argentine style fruit salad made with apples, oranges, grapes, peach, pineapple, watermelon swimming in a ice-cold juice.
Toast
- Regular Toast$2.00
Artisan bread toast with high quality butter and our flavorful marmalade.
- Cheese Toast$3.50
Artisan bread toast with our version of mix grilled cheese.
- Mountain Toast$3.00
Mountain bread toast with high quality butter and our flavorful marmelade .
- Avocado Toast$11.90
Mountain bread toast topped with fresh homemade guacamole, cherry tomato and poached egg.
- Salmon Toast$12.90
Mountain bread toast loaded with fluffy whipped cream cheese paste, smoked salmon, balsamic reduction and arugula.
Salad
Soups
- Lobster 8oz$5.00
Thick creamy soup made with big chunks of garlic butter lobster tails.
- Lobster 12oz$7.00
Thick creamy soup made with big chunks of garlic butter lobster tails.
- Carrot 8oz$5.00
Creamy soup made with roasted carrots, garlic and ginger.
- Carrot 12oz$7.00
Creamy soup made with roasted carrots, garlic and ginger.
- Broccoli 8oz$5.00
This soup includes bits of broccoli, mix of cheeses and flour. Is deliciously cheesy, amazingly rich and creamy.
- Broccoli 12oz$7.00
This soup includes bits of broccoli, mix of cheeses and flour. Is deliciously cheesy, amazingly rich and creamy.
- Split Pea 8oz$5.00
Classic split pea soup. Dried split peas are cooked with ham hocks, onions, garlic and leeks.
- Split Pea 12oz$7.00
Classic split pea soup. Dried split peas are cooked with ham hocks, onions, garlic and leeks.
- Squash 8oz$5.00
Made with squash, ginger, rosemary and sage.
- Squash 12oz$7.00
Made with squash, ginger, rosemary and sage.
- House 8oz$5.00
This homemade style soup is hearty, healthy and vegan. Made with fresh zucchini, potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots and butternut squash in a vegetable broth.
- House 12oz$7.00
This homemade style soup is hearty, healthy and vegan. Made with fresh zucchini, potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots and butternut squash in a vegetable broth.
Empanadas
- Meat Empanada$4.50
Baked traditional Argentine meat empanada filled with a mix of beef,onions,paprika and hard-boiled egg and olives.
- Ham & Cheese Empanada$4.50
Flaky baked argentinian empanada with deliciously creamy and cheesy filling studded with smoky bites of ham.
- Corn Empanada$4.50
A savory baked argentinian empanada stuffed with sweet corn and cheese.
- Chicken Empanada$4.50
Flaky and flavorful baked argentinian empanada stuffed with a unique chicken and veggie filling.
- Spinach & Cheese Empanada$4.50
Delicious baked argentinian empanada stuffed with fresh spinach,garlic and cheese.
- Bacon & Plum Empanada$4.50
Delicious baked argentinian empanada stuffed with applewood crispy bacon,prunes and mozzarella cheese.
- Onion & Cheese Empanada$4.50
Delicious baked argentinian empanada stuffed with caramelized onions and mozzarella cheese.
Protein Box
Others
