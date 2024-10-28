Sky Coffee Buenos Aires 1825 Biscayne blvd
1825 Biscayne blvd, Miami, FL
SKY HOT
World Wide Coffee
Americano Maquina$5.50
Cortado$4.50
Macchiato$4.50
Espresso$4.00
Double Espresso$5.00
Panna$4.00
Espresso Sky$4.00
Afogatto$7.50
Capuccino Reg 12oz$5.50
Capuccino Reg 16oz$6.50
Latte Reg 12oz$5.50
Latte Reg 16oz$6.50
4 Julio Coffee$9.90
Flat white$5.50
Colada$4.00
Vaso de agua
Brewed Americano$3.50
Caramel Machiatto$6.00
VIP Caffeine
Air Pausa Tea
Hot Drinks
SKY COLD
Royal Coffee Frapps
Sky Crema Frapps
Cold Coffees
Iced Tea
Juices
Bottled Water
Milkshakes
Sodas
Food Menu
Breakfast
Bakery
Two layers of ladyfingers and mascarpone cream, topped with toasted almonds and Amaretto cookie crumbs.
Plain Croissant$2.50
Pistachio Croissant$3.50
Dulce de Leche Croissant$3.00
Nutella Croissant$3.00
Mini Sfogliatella$3.00
Pistachio Macaroon$2.00
Fig Macaroon$2.50
Apricot Macaroon$2.50
Lemon Macaroon$2.50
Coconut Macaroon$2.50
Salted Caramel Macaroon$2.50
Vanilla Macaroon$2.50
Chocolate Macaroon$2.50
Golden Macaroon$2.90
Ojitos$2.00OUT OF STOCK
Alfajor Maizena$6.00
Alfajor Chocolate$6.00
Alfajor Nieve$6.00
Biscotti Small$0.75
Biscotti$1.50
Regular Madeleins$2.00
Golden Madeleins$4.00
Blueberry Muffin$4.80
Pastafrola Cake Slice$5.50
Almond Toasted Cake Slice$8.90
Pistachio Cake Slice$7.90
Carrot Cake Slice$7.90
Chocolate Mousse Cake Slice$7.90
Tiramisú$8.90
Pastaflora Coco$6.50
Cheese Danish$5.00
Almond Danish$5.00
Dubai croissant$12.00
Sandwiches
Snacks
Semi-soft nougat made from peanut butter.
Marroc$2.00
Bon o Bon$0.70
Bon o Bon Barra$1.10OUT OF STOCK
Tita$1.50
Cono Vauquita$2.00OUT OF STOCK
Artesano White Choco$6.00
Artesano Choco$6.00
Artesano Nieve$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Havana White Choco$3.00
Havana Choco$4.00
Havana Merengue$4.00
Jorgito Mini X 6 Choco$5.50OUT OF STOCK
Jorgito Mini X 6 Nieve$5.50
Don Satur Agridulces$2.30
Don Satur Biscochitos de Grasa$2.30
Criollitas$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Vainillas Pozo$3.20OUT OF STOCK
Vauquita Dulce$2.00
Mantecol$4.00
Beldent$2.00OUT OF STOCK
Regular Cotton Candy$5.00
Golden Cotton Candy$8.00
Havana caja 6$19.99
Nanao chocolate$10.00
Cono dulce leche 6 unidades$16.99
Arcor Mani$2.00
Budin$6.00
Turron de Mani$5.00
Don Satur$10.00
mani dulce$3.00
Sugar penauts$3.00
Chocolate Dubai$35.00
fresas dubai$12.00
Desserts
Salad
Made with fresh mix greens, tomato, burrata, fresh herbs and a homemade lemon-balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Soups
Lobster 8oz$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Lobster 12oz$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Carrot 8oz$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Carrot 12oz$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Broccoli 8oz$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Broccoli 12oz$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Split Pea 8oz$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Split Pea 12oz$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Squash 8oz$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Squash 12oz$7.00OUT OF STOCK
House 8oz$7.00
House 12oz$9.00